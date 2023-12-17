WATCH: Derek Carr throws first TD pass to Juwan Johnson in Week 15

The New Orleans Saints took on the New York Giants in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. During the third quarter, Derek Carr connected with Juwan Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown pass. It was the first time Carr found Johnson for a score this season.

There was some hype building around Johnson after he broke out last season, catching seven touchdowns from Andy Dalton and scoring four times the year before, but the consistency just hasn’t been there. The former Penn State and Oregon wide receiver-turned-tight end has only eclipsed 20 yards in three games this season. His first and only other receiving touchdown this season came from Taysom Hill.

As the Saints continued to try to get the offense into a rhythm, a positive step this week, Johnson will need to continue to emerge. The top offenses in the NFL have a reliable tight end and the Saints have been missing that factor.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire