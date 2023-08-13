WATCH: Derek Carr throws his first touchdown pass as a Saints QB

Now that’s what we like to see: Derek Carr capped his first drive as the New Orleans Saints quarterback with a touchdown pass in Sunday’s preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving his team an early lead.

But who caught it? Surely one of the fan-favorites like Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, or Jimmy Graham. Maybe Chris Olave?

Nope. Fifth-year wideout Keith Kirkwood broke loose from the Chiefs defense to catch a too-easy pass from Carr. Kirkwood has quietly made plays throughout training camp, but a big catch like this could do a lot to strengthen his case for a roster spot in the receiving corps. Proving his reliability and helping Carr end drives with red-zone touchdowns like this will go a long way.

