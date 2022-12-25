Watch: Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow connect for improbable TD on Raiders opening drive vs Steelers

You can’t ask for a better opening drive than the Raiders just had in Pittsburgh. They drove right down the field and on third and seven from the 14-yard-line, Carr and Renfrow put everyone’s jaws on the floor for the score.

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton couldn’t have had better coverage on the play. But as they say, there’s no defense for the perfect pass.

Carr threw the ball just out of the reach of the diving Sutton and Hunter Renfrow kept concentration despite Sutton being draped all over him to snag the pass along the sideline.

Then Renfrow turned toward the end zone, putting Tre Norwood on skates and finishing it off with a leaping touchdown.

Keep in mind, Carr and Renfrow made this connection in 14-degree temperatures in Pittsburgh. That would have been an incredible pass and catch in ideal conditions. But in these frigid temperatures, it was downright ridiculous.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire