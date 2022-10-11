Watch: Derek Carr goes deep to Davante Adams for early score vs Chiefs

Levi Damien
No question the Raiders can’t afford to be conservative if they hope to take out the Chiefs at Arrowhead. A few minutes in and we’ve already got a sign the Raiders know the assignment.

They went for it on fourth and one from their own 43-yard-line, and instead of trying to grind out that one yard, Derek Carr dropped back and threw a long ball to Davante Adams on a post route and he went for the 58-yard touchdown.

Take a look.

No question this one is going to be a shootout, and the Raiders striking first is just what they needed. It’s a long night ahead, so buckle up.

