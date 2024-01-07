WATCH: Derek Carr finds A.T. Perry for nice red zone TD

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons met on Sunday afternoon in a battle to keep playoff hopes alive. After the Falcons opened the scoring with a touchdown pass on their first possession, the Saints responded with a touchdown pass of their own.

Derek Carr and Taysom Hill led the Saints down the field, but it was the rookie big-bodied receiver A.T. Perry that came down with the score over the Falcons defender. Perry was a sixth round selection out of Wake Forest by the Saints in the most recent draft. Hopes were that he could come in and act as a red zone threat in the future, with Michael Thomas aging.

It has started to look like that may be the case, as Perry becomes more comfortable in the offense. The Saints will want him to become a more consistent weapon in the future, but he now has three touchdowns and a number of highlight catches from his rookie season.

