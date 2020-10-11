Watch: Derek Carr connects with WR Henry Ruggs III to give Raiders second-quarter lead over Chiefs

We have an old fashioned shootout in Kansas City. And this shootout has Derek Carr dropping bombs.

With a 21-17 Chiefs lead with under three minutes left in the second quarter, the Raiders get the ball and on third and two, Henry Ruggs III got open over the middle and Carr launched one for his speed demon who caught it and ran away for a 72-yard touchdown.

Henry Ruggs is a blur 💨 The Raiders have taken the lead. pic.twitter.com/XoDXmIUO9u

(via @NFL) — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020





This was Carr’s third touchdown pass on the day on just nine passes. He had already hit Nelson Agholor on a 59-yard touchdown pass and a 46-yard pass to Ruggs on the first drive to set up their first score on a field goal.

The bomb to Ruggs for the score put the Raiders up 24-21, giving the Raiders their first lead of the game since that opening field goal.

On the Chiefs’ previous drive, they were forced to punt for just the second time in the game. They had scored touchdowns on each of their other three drives, forcing the Raiders to get aggressive if they hoped to keep up. Credit to Carr for overcoming an interception earlier in the game to keep airing it out.

