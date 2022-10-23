Watch: Derek Carr big time TD connection with Mack Hollins to tie Texans at half

Levi Damien

Things were looking a bit bleak for the Raiders when they started their drive late in the second quarter. That changed in a big way with this pass and catch with under 30 seconds left.

Mack Hollins’s pluck for the made it a new game at 10-10 as the two teams headed for the locker room for half time.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories