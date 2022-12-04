WATCH: Denzel Ward scoops and scores off of Kyle Allen fumble vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns now lead the Houston Texans by a score of 14-5 after cornerback Denzel Ward scooped up a Kyle Allen fumble and walked it into the endzone. This is Ward’s second defensive touchdown of the season, and it gives the Browns some much-needed breathing room in this game against the 1-8-1 Texans.

The Browns now have a special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown, but their offense has not been able to muster up a scoring drive in Deshaun Watson’s return to the field. With a quarter-and-a-half left in this game, there is still plenty of time for the offense to make it a trifecta on the day.

