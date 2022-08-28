Watch: Denzel Mims scores first NFL touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denzel Mims
    Denzel Mims
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It took three seasons. But WR Denzel Mims finally knows what it’s like to score a touchdown in the NFL.

After two seasons without finding the end zone, Mims caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from QB Chris Streveler to tie the game at 24 against the New York Giants in his first game since requesting a trade from the Jets. Will this be enough to keep Mims on the Jets and give him a shot in the offense? We’ll find out this week. But for now, enjoy Mims’ first NFL score.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories