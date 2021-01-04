Watch: Denver’s Drew Lock to Jerry Jeudy for 92-yard TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The game was meaningless but the Las Vegas Raiders’ battle with the Denver Broncos was tight and did see a long play. In fact, the longest reception by a receiver all season.

Drew Lock found Jerry Jeudy over the middle and the rookie from Alabama did the rest, going 92 yards for a touchdown to break a tie in the fourth quarter.

