Watch Denver blow 3-on-1 in final seconds, Washington hang on to win

There are not enough Tums in the world to make the feeling in Denver coach Michael Malone’s stomach — or any Nuggets’ fan’s gut — go away.

Denver trailed Washington 112-110 in the final minute, but a stop and a smart Nikola Jokic tip-out led to the Nuggets having a 3-1 break with five seconds left — push the ball up, get to the bucket, send the game to overtime.

Instead, this happened.

This Nuggets end of game sequence 😅 They were down by 2 pic.twitter.com/Hd2CwjcL1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2021

Jamal Murray owned his mistake — he’s got to attack the rim there — and then Tweeted out an angle that made it look even worse.

My fault Nuggets nation.. on to the next one.. STICK WITH US!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 26, 2021

To be fair, Murray had a strong game scoring 34 points and shooting 6-of-11 from three. Nikola Jokic added 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 33 for the Wizards, who have now won six out of seven and are keeping themselves in the chase for a play-in game spot, despite a dreadful start to the season. Rui Hachimura added 20 points, and Russell Westbrook had a 16-10-10 triple-double.

Check out more on the Wizards

