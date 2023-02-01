Watch Dennis Schroder hit the most casual half-court buzzer beater ever

Act like you’ve done it before.

The Lakers’ Dennis Schroder drained a half-court buzzer-beater against the Knicks — turning his back on the shot and being completely non-pulsed when it happened.

SCHRODER CALLED BANK TO END THE HALF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z0tR9tLqs9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 1, 2023

The Lakers had been 2-of-16 from 3 before that shot, and they ended up needing those points. Despite a historic triple-double from LeBron James, the Lakers had to go into overtime to beat the Knicks, 129-123.

Here's more on the Lakers

