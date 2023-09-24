WATCH: Demario Davis gets the Saints ready to take on the Packers

The New Orleans Saints hit the jackpot when they signed Demario Davis as a free agent back in 2018. Not only does he lead the team on the field, but has taken over the role from Drew Brees in delivering the pregame hype speech.

Now, as the team gets ready to take on the Green Bay Packers, Davis prepares them yet again by getting the emotions pumping. This is a big game for the Saints as they try to get off to an illustrious 3-0 start while fending off a Packers team that is coming off of a one-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie running back Kendre Miller makes his debut for the Saints and will likely always remember his first pregame Davis speech.

