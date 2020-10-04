WATCH: Demario Davis, Drew Brees fire up the Saints before Lions matchup





Kickoff is almost here between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, so of course the black and gold gathered for a passionate speech from team leadership.

That meant a fired-up message from linebacker Demario Davis and quarterback Drew Brees, who have teamed up for these huddles the last two years. Brees traditionally led the speech himself until he missed a few games with a thumb injury in 2019, prompting Davis to step in. And the veteran linebacker hasn’t left the spotlight since.

Hopefully their message resonated with teammates. Even with all the injuries hitting New Orleans on both sides of the ball, they’re still a better team than the Lions — on paper. Now it’s time to put proof to that.