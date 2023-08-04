WATCH: DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem before Hall of Fame Game

DeMarcus Ware sang the national anthem before the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns to kick off NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio on Thursday evening.

Ware, 41, will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class on Saturday. He totaled 138.5 sacks during his 12-year career from 2005-2016.

Ware spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, recording a franchise-record 117 sacks in 141 games. He then joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2014, teaming up with Von Miller to create arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL at the time.

Ware played the final three years of his career with the Broncos, totaling 21.5 sacks in 33 games. He retired from football after the 2016 season and Ware now ranks ninth on the NFL’s all-time sack list (138.5).

Many fans will remember Ware as a Cowboy, but he was a key member of Denver’s defense that led the team to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Ware’s time with the Broncos might have been short, but his Super Bowl ring is an important part of the pass rusher’s Hall of Fame resume.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Ware’s performance on Thursday.

OK, so, the reviews were … mixed. Credit to Ware for stepping up. Fans will have mixed takes on his signing ability, but there’s no denying that Ware was one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

