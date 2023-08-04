WATCH: DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem before Hall of Fame Game

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff! pic.twitter.com/rP5XXNxXr1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2023

DeMarcus Ware sang the national anthem before the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns to kick off NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio on Thursday evening.

Ware, 41, will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class on Saturday. He totaled 138.5 sacks during his 12-year career from 2005-2016.

Ware spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, recording a franchise-record 117 sacks in 141 games. He then joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2014, teaming up with Von Miller to create arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL at the time.

Ware played the final three years of his career with the Broncos, totaling 21.5 sacks in 33 games. He retired from football after the 2016 season and Ware now ranks ninth on the NFL’s all-time sack list (138.5).

Many fans will remember Ware as a Cowboy, but he was a key member of Denver’s defense that led the team to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Ware’s time with the Broncos might have been short, but his Super Bowl ring is an important part of the pass rusher’s Hall of Fame resume.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Ware’s performance on Thursday.

He actually used to sing a lot in HS, but the reason for him singing the anthem today is actually really cool: it’s honoring Demaryius Thomas, who used to sing the anthem with him on the sideline https://t.co/RcpJcbjX2o https://t.co/fnnmBKyORg — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) August 4, 2023

“It’s actually the reason why I ended up doing it. … It meant so much.”@DeMarcusWare on singing the national anthem in honor of D.T. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8FeADRQO6V — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 4, 2023

Need the Demarcus Ware Christmas album. — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) August 4, 2023

Demarcus Ware singing the National anthem to start his own Hall Of Fame weekend… DID NOT SEE THAT COMIN pic.twitter.com/cUBXOiSefe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 4, 2023

When Demarcus Ware sings the national anthem and you realize football is BACK #NFL pic.twitter.com/IiJeve9xnd — Max Chark (@maxie27) August 4, 2023

FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware singing the national anthem!! Let’s goooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2E1KTNkaN — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 4, 2023

When they said Demarcus Ware would sing the national anthem I was like "oh neat, I didn't know Demarcus Ware could sing" turns out he cannot — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 4, 2023

Me seeing Demarcus Ware sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/4Nhk8jRgfz — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) August 4, 2023

with regards to the DeMarcus Ware national anthem pic.twitter.com/OM7PiKbaKh — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 4, 2023

https://twitter.com/RachelNFL/status/1687255144856256512

“Now here’s a guy DeMarcus Ware, he can actually sing, Mike” – Cris Collinsworth pic.twitter.com/rxLDpHR3Ki — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 4, 2023

Who let DeMarcus Ware sing the National Anthem #HOFGame pic.twitter.com/w5BclnadB9 — mr kix (@mr_kixx) August 4, 2023

Me listening to DeMarcus Ware sing the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/TSMCRqRbOg — Cjeab (@edsbiv) August 4, 2023

Demarcus Ware said you can sing like this when you getting a Gold Jacket pic.twitter.com/QtMavAAaNM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 4, 2023

It’s not fair how much talent some people have over others https://t.co/lHEtrtxQwg — J.J. (@J_Dot_J) August 4, 2023

Someone in the comments said now we know why he played football 😭😂😭😂 https://t.co/IxdxZJtJep — The Gaming Hashira (@DeepVoiceKam) August 4, 2023

You wrong for this https://t.co/yudGe31oQX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 4, 2023

One of the more beautiful renditions I've ever heard. https://t.co/dMLCxhqdi9 — John Gaskins (@johnkgaskins) August 4, 2023

Gotta appreciate the bravery https://t.co/U6C98KiP4B — LosGeez (@LosGeez) August 4, 2023

OK, so, the reviews were … mixed. Credit to Ware for stepping up. Fans will have mixed takes on his signing ability, but there’s no denying that Ware was one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

