Watch: DeMarcus Ware chimes in on current state of Cowboys

“I go back to during the offseason, you know when new coaches come in they usually establish some type of mantra, some type of character of the team, and I don’t see a lot of that this season.”

That’s how Cowboys legend and Super Bowl champion defensive end DeMarcus Ware started his evaluation of the issues the Dallas Cowboys are having in the 2020 season. Following the nationally televised debacle of a 34-17 ground pounding at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, those associated with the organization seemingly are fed up. Add Ware to those who have voiced their displeasure as he joined the Jim Rome Show on Wednesday.

Ware, the Cowboys all-time sack leader with 117, singled out the leadership issues on the Dallas defense for giving up 250+ yards for the third time this season, and questioned the dedication and “want to” of the defenders on the field.

Ware asked “Where is that mentality at?” looking for fight, resilience and big plays from the defense.

“At the beginning of the game, you can see that they stuck with them a little bit. Right? Where there were still some ups and downs, and then that second half, it’s like they came out and they were like ‘ok, well, we lost the game’, even though they were down 14-17, only by three. I really don’t know what that mentality is, but that goes towards, to me, the leadership of the team.”

Ware went on to speak on what Jerry Jones is thinking while watching the team flounder and referenced how Jones used to come into the locker room and ask where the gladiators are at?

He predicts there’s going to be a lot of change coming for the organization.

