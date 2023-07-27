Watch: Demarcus Robinson makes acrobatic catch on deep ball from Stetson Bennett

Fans go to Rams training camp to see the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection in practice, but the Stetson Bennett-Demarcus Robinson connection was fun to watch on one particular play during Wednesday’s camp opener.

Bennett and Robinson connected on a deep shot down the right side after the rookie quarterback rolled out and directed his receiver to go downfield, launching a bomb for Robinson.

Robinson adjusted to the pass and made an acrobatic leaping grab over rookie Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was in coverage. It was certainly the highlight of the day to kick off Rams training camp, and a sign of what both players bring to Los Angeles.

It might be even better in photo form, showing just how far Robinson adjusted back to the ball in order to make the catch.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire