Watch: Demarcus Robinson makes acrobatic catch on deep ball from Stetson Bennett
Fans go to Rams training camp to see the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection in practice, but the Stetson Bennett-Demarcus Robinson connection was fun to watch on one particular play during Wednesday’s camp opener.
Bennett and Robinson connected on a deep shot down the right side after the rookie quarterback rolled out and directed his receiver to go downfield, launching a bomb for Robinson.
Robinson adjusted to the pass and made an acrobatic leaping grab over rookie Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was in coverage. It was certainly the highlight of the day to kick off Rams training camp, and a sign of what both players bring to Los Angeles.
Makin' plays at #RamsCamp. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ynZLNiRGzP
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 27, 2023
It might be even better in photo form, showing just how far Robinson adjusted back to the ball in order to make the catch.
.@Demarcus Our photographer
🤝
Caught it pic.twitter.com/v9yDu6Je5r
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 27, 2023