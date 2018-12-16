Watch DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant go 1-on-1 after Warriors practice originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant playing 1-on-1 could have highlighted All-Star weekend last season. But for the star-studded Warriors, it was just another Sunday practice.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic captured Boogie and KD taking turns guarding each other and battling in the post after practice.

Some post practice DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant 1-on-1 as Cousins inches closer to return pic.twitter.com/xzQsi6zdCG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2018

Two shots, two misses. Must be time to break up the Warriors.

