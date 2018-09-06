Watch DeMarcus Cousins dunk off left foot for first time since Achilles injury

DeMarcus Cousins has made a huge step, well actually leap, forward in his recovery from Achilles surgery.

The Warriors center dunked for the first time off his surgically-repaired left foot. Cousins showed off his progress in the latest installment of the Showtime Sports Documentary, The Resurgence.

"This is nothing new to me," Cousins says to start the video. "This is just another form of adversity. I've always found a way to maneuver through the bull----. This is just another test for me to overcome."

Cousins and the Warriors shocked everyone when the two sides agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal on July 2, giving the Warriors five All-Stars.

The big man will not be ready by the start of the season, and that's just fine for the reigning champs. Cousins tore his left Achilles on Jan. 26. The Warriors will take their time with his recovery, making sure he can be the dominant presence down low they have never had in the playoffs.

"We got a long way to go," Cousins said at the end of the video, with a smile and a laugh.



