WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams gets a redzone interception to stop Georgia in their tracks

Alabama is putting on a clinic in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. They came in as the underdogs, and have yet to look the part in this big game.

The defense has been smothering this Georgia offense, and the Alabama offense is having no issues marching down the field against this “daunting” Bulldogs defense.

They hold a two-touchdown lead at 31-17 and will now have the ball back after a key interception by the Crimson Tide secondary.

Late in a Georgia drive that spanned 56 yards in a span of 6:20, Alabama DB DeMarcco Hellams intercepted the pass off Stetson Bennett that was intended to his tight end, Brock Bowers.

