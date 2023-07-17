WATCH: DeMar DeRozan is the ultimate ‘girl dad' at WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Chicago Bulls wrapped up their Summer League schedule over the weekend, DeMar DeRozan was more interested in another game being played in Las Vegas a few miles away.

On Saturday, DeRozan sat courtside at the WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena and was eager to introduce his daughters to some of the world's best female hoopers.

Diar, 10, and Mari, 6, posed with New York Liberty superstars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, as well as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, while their father proudly snapped photos.

Wholesome content of DeMar with his daughters at the WNBA All-Star ❤️



🎥: @wnba pic.twitter.com/RKVJhARAwC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 16, 2023

By now, NBA fans might be familiar with DeRozan's two daughters, who have been spotted at Bulls games adorably mimicking their dad's free throw routine from the sidelines. His eldest, Diar, went mega-viral in April when she was shown on ESPN's game broadcast screaming each time the Raptors shot free throws, resulting in a Bulls play-in tournament win as Toronto went 18-of-36 from the line.

