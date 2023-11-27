WATCH: Deion Sanders shares one final postgame message to his 2023 Buffs team

The Colorado Buffaloes football team finished the year with a 4-8 record, certainly not what everybody was expecting after a 3-0 start and an AP Top 25 ranking.

Still, there is a lot to be excited about regarding the direction this program is headed.

Head coach Deion Sanders offered another powerful speech to his team after the Buffs’ season finale loss to Utah on Saturday, as captured by the CU football X account:

“There was no quit in you,” Sanders told his team. “You guys played your butts off. You fought hard ’til the very darn end and I’m proud of you. I’m absolutely proud of you. Make sure you give your coaches a hug, give them some love. Teammates, make sure you really let them know… This is truly a gift, man. That’s why we call it the present and we’re here. You have nothing, you have nothing to hang your head down with. One thing about the Boulder faithful, you gave them all hope. And they can not wait for tomorrow and the next day and the next day to see what we build. I’m proud of y’all man.”

It was a tough ending with the Buffs going 1-8 and losing some close games. But as Coach Prime said, they gave the Boulder faithful hope, and the future of the Buffs football program looks brighter than ever before.

You can watch Coach Prime’s full message to the team below:

