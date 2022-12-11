WATCH: Deion Jones give the Browns a much-needed turnover vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns, despite an ugly day against the Cincinnati Bengals, are not out of it yet. In what felt like a dagger of a drive from the Bengals, the Browns managed to squeeze out a turnover. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was able to get his hand on a Joe Burrow pass, and the deflection landed in the hands of linebacker Deion Jones.

The Browns now look to make it a one-score game with about eight minutes left in this Week 14 matchup. The Browns dug themselves this hole, but they are fighting down the stretch to climb out of it.

Jadeveon with the tip, Deion with the INT 🤟 📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/EWLT6R1irU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2022

List

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns trade down, land Lukas Van Ness and Byron Young

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Lukas Van Ness

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire