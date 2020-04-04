While the NFL offseason programs are postponed, many players are still working out to be ready for the time when the teams are able to get back to work in an organized setting.

In Miami, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Clelin Ferrell are working out with private defensive line coach Mark Hall.

The offseason work continues for DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Clelin Ferrell under the direction of private D-line coach Mark Hall in Miami. (Video courtesy of Hall.) pic.twitter.com/4hpRS2ztJx — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 4, 2020

Hall, who recently was a guest on the 49ers Insider Podcast, sent a video to NBC Sports Bay Area of the three players working out.

[RELATED: 49ers mailbag: Could Gore or Walker return in free agency?]

The 49ers recently traded Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and re-signed Armstead to a four-year, $84 million contract. Ferrell will enter his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders after being the club's first-round selection at No. 4 overall in the 2019 draft.

Watch DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Clelin Ferrell in joint workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area