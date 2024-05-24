WATCH: Defensive lineman Tommy Rupley announces his commitment

Defensive lineman Tommy Rupley is set to announce his commitment at 5pm E.T. on Friday. The Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill standout has narrowed his list of options down to Boston College, Penn State, Virginia, Duke, and Northwestern.

Watch Rupley's commitment in the video above at 5pm E.T.

