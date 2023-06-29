WATCH: Defensive freshman introduce themselves

The 2023 Badger football season is one of the most anticipated in a long time, maybe ever, as Luke Fickell takes over at head coach. As a defensive coach at a school that prides itself on that side of the ball, it’s only natural that the freshman defenders introduce themselves to the fans.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will also be taking over in Madison, replacing long-time fan-favorite Jim Leonhard, but rest easy Badger fans, this guy has a strong track record. In 2021, his Cincinnati defense boasted the 5th best total ranking in the country, just one slot behind Wisconsin.

Additionally, he’s worked with NFL talent in the secondary such as cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (Jets) and Coby Bryant (Seahawks), while Luke Fickell has played defensive line himself (1993-1996 at Ohio State), making for a well-rounded duo.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire