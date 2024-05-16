Watch: Defenses shine in spring scrimmage between Edna Karr and Destrehan

DESTREHAN, La. — Last year in the spring scrimmage between Edna Karr and Destrehan, the sophomore quarterbacks shined.

Edna Karr’s John Johnson and Destrehan’s Jackson Fields combined for eight touchdown passes.

This go around, the defenses stole the show.

Only two touchdowns were surrendered in tonight’s scrimmage. The first came during the redzone period on a 20-yard strike from Edna Karr’s John Johnson to Anthony Thomas.

The second was scored in the live quarter by Cougars’ running back Jermond Macklin.

The biggest takeaway from a scrimmage between two talented and motivated programs is the experience.

Edna Karr was eliminated by Acadiana in the semi-final round of the Division I Select playoffs while Destrehan’s season came to an end in the Division I Non-Select quarterfinals.

Both programs expect to contend for spots in the Caesars Superdome next fall and this scrimmage is a positive step in that direction.

