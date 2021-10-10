WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores vintage Deebo touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How about running back Deebo Samuel? The 49ers offense finally got rolling late in the third quarter against the Cardinals thanks to a big catch-and-run by Brandon Aiyuk and a personal foul on Arizona defensive end Chandler Jones. San Francisco capitalized on a toss play to Samuel where he followed the block of big left tackle Trent Williams, broke another tackle and got in for the 49ers’ first score of the game.

Recommended Stories