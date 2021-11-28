WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores 4th rushing TD of season

Associated Press

The New York Giants' defense rose up to intercept Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia to a season-low in points in beating the error-prone Eagles 13-7 Sunday. Daniel Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett by ending the Eagles' two-game winning streak.