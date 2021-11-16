WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores 40-yard TD on 4th down
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yeah thats DEEBO @19problemz to the house 😎#LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/pCrDNFo5sz
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021
Fourth-and-5? No problem for Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called his quarterback’s number on fourth down from the Rams’ 40 early in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo connected with Samuel for a first down, but the yards-after-catch dynamo raced for 40 yards and a touchdown that should all but seal this one for San Francisco.