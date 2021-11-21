WATCH: Deebo Samuel runs in for 25-yard TD vs. Jaguars

Kyle Madson
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a star. He’s second in the NFL in receiving, but he emerged Sunday as an effective running back for the second consecutive week. His 25-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter put the 49ers up 10-0 over the Jaguars.

It was his second rushing score in as many weeks. He has 48 yards and a touchdown on four carries early in Jacksonville.

