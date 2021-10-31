Watch: Deebo Samuel goes 83 yards on screen

DThe 49ers first drive of the second half was off to a terrible start. Running back Eli Mitchell got stacked up for a loss. Then an illegal block in the back by fullback Kyle Juszczyk made it second-and-20. Then quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed tight end Charlie Woerner to bring up third-and-20. That’s when the 49ers put the ball in the hands of their best offensive player, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not disappoint. He went 83 yards to set up the 49ers first touchdown of the game.