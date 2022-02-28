WATCH: Deebo Samuel, George Kittle highlight 49ers top 10 plays of 2022

The 49ers’ top 10 plays of 2022 as curated by the NFL’s social media team unsurprisingly feature a lot of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, although the argument could be made that Samuel alone had 10 plays this season worthy of consideration.

Something that stands out on the offensive plays for San Francisco is all the running after the catch. It’s been such a weapon for their offense, but it becomes even more evident isolated in a 10-play highlight package.

There are also a couple defensive plays and the blocked punt touchdown from the divisional playoff game in Green Bay.

A few plays that stand out as snubs:

– Elijah Mitchell’s 38-yard rushing touchdown vs. the Lions.

– Samuel’s 83-yard catch-and-run vs. the Bears where he took a screen down the sideline and nearly made a house call.

– Mitchell’s 5-yard TD run vs. the Bears where he carried the entire Bears defense and a handful of fans into the end zone.

– Samuel’s 26-yard rushing touchdown in the wild-card playoff vs. the Cowboys.

– Jimmie Ward’s blocked field goal in the divisional playoff vs. the Packers.