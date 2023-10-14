Watch: Dee Williams' sweet punt return gives Tennessee football lead against Texas A&M

As No. 19 Tennessee football had struggled to gain an advantage against Texas A&M until Dee Williams made it happen.

Williams, the dynamic punt returner, gave the Vols a jolt of energy with a 39-yard return that gave the Vols a 14-10 lead with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The explosive return was set up moments earlier when Tennessee punter Jackson Ross pinned A&M at the 1-yard line. After UT forced a three-and-out, Aggies punter Nik Constantinou got off a pedestrian 38-yard punt from the end zone, due in part to the limited space.

Williams caught the ball at 39, weaved and juked toward the Tennessee sideline and outran the Aggies to the end zone.

Here's a replay of the decisive touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dee Williams punt return gives Tennessee football lead vs. Texa A&M