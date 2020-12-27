Watch: Dazzling Derek Carr pass to Nelson Agholor for 85-yard score
Derek Carr was scrambling and it felt like the play was going to end in a sack or incompletion. The Las Vegas Raiders’ veteran QB kept on the move and finally unloaded, finding Nelson Agholor for what turned into an amazing 85-yard touchdown pass Saturday against the Miami Dolphins
Watch as Carr remains on the move while keeping his eyes downfield. The pass was splendid and what Agholor did after catching it was sensational.
NELSON AGHOLOR. 85 YARDS. #RaiderNation
📺: #MIAvsLV on @NFLNetwork
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app:
— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020
He makes moves one way and the other, turning a defender inside-out before finding paydirt. After Daniel Carlson missed the PAT it was 22-16, Las Vegas, in the fourth quarter.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 27, 2020