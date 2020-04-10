Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s first Daytona 500 victory in 2004 highlights NBCSN’s presentation of Daytona Speed Day as part of Racing Week in America.

Six years to the day that his father won his only Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won NASCAR’s showcase event for the first time.

“This is more important to me than anything,” Earnhardt said after the victory.

Relive that race today and Earnhardt’s emotional July 2001 win at Daytona, the first Cup race there since his father’s death earlier that year in the Daytona 500.

Here is today’s schedule:

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR – 2004 Daytona 500 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 10 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA – 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

Watch Daytona Speed Day on NBCSN starting at 8 pm ET originally appeared on NBCSports.com