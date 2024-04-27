How to watch Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream

There are 100 picks of the 2024 NFL draft in the books, but another 157 left to be made Saturday when the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds unfold.

After making one pick each in the first two days, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to be a little more busy on Day 3. The team enters Saturday with four selections: No.

Here’s how to tune in for the second day of the 2024 NFL draft: No. 158 overall (fifth round), No. 184 overall (sixth round), No. 198 overall (sixth round), No. 241 overall (seventh round). The team’s fourth-round pick was traded to the Denver Broncos as part of the package that landed Bradley Chubb and the additional sixth was acquired in a trade that sent Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears.

With four rounds left, here’s how to tune in for the final day of the draft:

2024 NFL DRAFT, ROUNDs 4, 5, 6 & 7

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2024

Time: 12 p.m ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN (app), ABC (app), NFL GamePass (international)

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire