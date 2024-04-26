How to watch Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream

The Miami Dolphins started their 2024 NFL draft by sitting pat at No. 21 overall and taking Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson.

It was a little bit of a surprise, as oddsmakers thought offensive line would be the priority and few mock drafts had Robinson being the pick. On the other hand, the Dolphins entered the draft with a dicey situation at pass rusher with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both recovering from season-ending injuries.

Now the Dolphins enter the second day of the draft with work to do in the trenches on both sides of the ball. For now, though, the team’s only Day 2 selection is at No. 55 overall. Here’s how to tune in for the second day of the 2024 NFL draft:

2024 NFL DRAFT, ROUNDs 2 & 3

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 7 p.m ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN (app), ABC (app), NFL GamePass (international)

