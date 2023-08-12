Watch: Dax Hill, Tycen Anderson make highlight plays vs. Packers

Much has been said about how the Cincinnati Bengals might be able to replace the duo of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in 2023.

One big name tasked with doing so, Dax Hill, made a huge play early during Friday night’s preseason Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The first-rounder from last year showed off stunning Bates-esque range to make a big play on the ball in a critical situation.

And another, late-rounder from 2022 Tycen Anderson, took an interception back for a touchdown during the game, reminding onlookers that he’s still in the conversation, too.

Here’s a look at that stunning play by Hill:

And the pick by Anderson:

