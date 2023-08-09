WATCH: Dawson Knox previews 2023 Bills with NFL Network

NFL Network saw their 2023 training preseason tour stop at St. John Fisher University recently. At Bills camp, league insider Tom Pelissero sat down for an interview with tight end Dawson Knox.

Knox previewed the upcoming 2023 NFL season and discussed a slew of topics: From Josh Allen, to Stefon Diggs drama during the offseason, to (of course) the addition of first-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Knox’s full interview with NFL Network can be found below:

From Inside Training Camp: An illuminating chat with #Bills TE Dawson Knox on this year’s team, Josh Allen, new running mate Dalton Kincaid, overcoming adversity and more. pic.twitter.com/9iiGVq8puI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire