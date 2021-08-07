How and when to watch Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson go for Team USA Olympic gold

There’s just one game between Team USA women’s basketball and its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The USA claimed another dominant victory early Friday, defeating Serbia 79-59 in its semifinal game to move onto a gold medal match with Japan. The Americans have won 54 consecutive Olympic women’s basketball games.

Team USA played Japan in the group round, taking a 86-69 victory over the host team July 30. If the USA wins this Saturday, Dawn Staley will earn her first Olympic gold medal as a head coach and Gamecock great A’ja Wilson will get the first Olympic gold of her career.

How to watch Team USA vs Japan basketball

Team USA plays Japan for the gold Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will be televised live as part of NBC’s prime time Olympics coverage. The game will also be available for online streaming on NBCOlympics.com. The gold medal game will be replayed at 9 a.m. Sunday on USA Network.

Women’s basketball medal games bracket

TV channels are listed when games are set to be televised. All games are available for online streaming on NBC’s Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports website and YouTube TV.

Bronze medal game: Serbia vs. France: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 a.m.

Gold medal game: United States vs. Japan: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. (replay Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. on USA Network)

A’ja Wilson update

Wilson kicked off her Olympic campaign with two double-doubles in the group round. She’s continued to play a role in Team USA’s quarterfinal and semifinal wins, totaling 10 points against Australia in the quarterfinal and nine points against Serbia in the semifinal.

While it’s unknown if her prize will be gold or silver, Wilson will earn a medal on her 25th birthday this Sunday. The gold medal game will be played late Saturday in Eastern time, but it will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Tokyo.