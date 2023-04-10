Watch David Pastrnak share special message with Bruins after record win

Watch Pastrnak share special message with Bruins after record-breaking win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins stand alone as the winningest team in NHL regular season history.

The B's won their 63rd game of the 2022-23 campaign Sunday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia. They surpassed the previous record for most wins in a single season of 62, set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruins star David Pastrnak also made history Sunday by scoring a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark. He is just the second B's player ever to score 60 or more goals in one season.

After the 5-3 victory in Philly, Pastrnak addressed the team with a quick message. Check out what he told his teammates in the video below:

Boston has two more games left on its regular season schedule -- Tuesday vs. the Capitals and Thursday at the Canadiens -- before officially turning the page to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After a record-breaking regular season, expectations literally couldn't be higher for this Bruins squad. They have an amazing opportunity to go down in the history books as one of the greatest teams in the sport's history.