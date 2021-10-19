Watch David Ortiz's epic reaction to Kyle Schwarber's ALCS grand slam for Red Sox

Watch David Ortiz's epic reaction to Schwarber's ALCS grand slam for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox offense is launching home runs at an impressive rate during the American League Championship Series, and team legend David Ortiz is loving every minute of it.

The former Red Sox slugger, who now works an analyst for FOX Sports, couldn't contain his excitement Monday night when Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam in the second inning of Game 3 to give Boston a 6-0 lead over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Check out Ortiz's fired up reaction to the home run in the video below:

Big Papi's reaction to Kyle Schwarber's grand slam 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tXFK6I7a01 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

Classic Big Papi.

The Red Sox went on to win 12-3 and take a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday night.

Schwarber's grand slam was Boston's third of this ALCS. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez both hit grand slams in Boston's Game 2 victory down in Houston.