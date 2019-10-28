It's going to be a tough week for Bears fans after Chicago suffered its third-straight loss of the season, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were billed as the 'get-right game' for quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the struggling offense.

The Bears struggled on the scoreboard once again, producing only 16 points in a game that provided opportunities for more. Chicago ran 11 plays inside the 10-yard line in the first half alone and gained just three yards. Their red-zone trips resulted in field goals instead of touchdowns, which ultimately doomed what was another solid performance by the defense.

But there was one bright spot to pull from an otherwise dark Sunday. Rookie running back David Montgomery finally had his breakout game, running for 135 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He was an absolute beast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Montgomery gained confidence with every carry, including a 55-yard scamper that should silence concerns about his ability to flip the field. Through seven games, Montgomery's carried the ball 98 times for 366 yards and three touchdowns.

Check out all of his top plays from Week 8:

WATCH: David Montgomery's best runs from Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago