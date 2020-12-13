WATCH: David Montgomery takes off for 80-yard TD run on opening series

The Chicago Bears offense has struggled at the start of games and coming out of halftime this season. But the Bears didn’t waste anytime on their opening possession to take an early lead against the Houston Texans.

On the Bears’ first play on their opening drive, running back David Montgomery cranked off a 80-yard touchdown run that put Chicago up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Montgomery has been outstanding in these last three games. He recorded his first 100-yard rushing game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, and he was on his way to a second straight 100-yard game against the Detroit Lions last week, but he only got six carries in the second half.

There’s no doubt that Montgomery should record his second 100-yard rushing game of the season as he only needs 20 more yards to get there.

The Bears currently lead the Texans 7-0 in the first quarter.

