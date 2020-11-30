WATCH: David Montgomery rips off 57-yard run vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks in 2020. Literally. They ranked 32nd in the league in rushing yards per game entering Sunday night’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite second-year back David Montgomery’s best efforts, he’s struggled to produce more than just 3.6 yards per carry and the big plays just haven’t been there this season.

That changed Sunday night against the Packers, when Montgomery, on his first carry, ripped off a 57-yard run.

Check it out:

57 yard run for David Montgomery. This is not a typo. pic.twitter.com/cG0ttgyj40 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) November 30, 2020

Montgomery’s run helped set up a Bears’ field goal with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter.