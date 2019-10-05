The NFL will bring its product across the pond Sunday in one of four London games to be featured during the 2019 season. Week 5's showcase of America's passion will feature the Bears and Oakland Raiders in a contest that's headlined by Khalil Mack's quest for revenge.

And while Mack's pursuit of Derek Carr will be must-watch TV, there's another interesting head-to-head matchup that could end up playing a pivotal part in the outcome of the game.

The Raiders and Bears both feature rookie running backs, with Oakland's Josh Jacobs selected in April's first round with the pick Chicago sent to the Raiders for Mack. David Montgomery was the Bears' third-round choice.

Jacobs leads all first-year backs with 307 yards; Montgomery is second with 200. With the weather expected to factor into the game Sunday, a heavy dose of both highly-coveted prospects could be in store.

But before they take the field to square off against each other, they took part in an English custom and shared some tea. Seriously, they did (kind of; it was for a Madden 20 promotion).

It didn't end well; there were a few broken teacups.

Check it out:

WATCH: David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs share tea ahead of London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago