Watch: David Long Jr. gets 1st career INT in end zone vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears got off to a great start against the Rams with a 50-yard return on the opening kickoff and then a 41-yard run by David Montgomery, but Los Angeles’ defense held strong in the red zone.

After a false start and timeout by the Bears, Andy Dalton threw a ball over the middle that was tipped by Kenny Young and picked off by David Long Jr., who made the play by diving to the turf.

It was Long’s first career interception and it couldn’t have come at a better time.