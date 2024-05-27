WATCH: Dave Van Horn talks about the Fayetteville Regional and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA.KFTA) – The Arkansas baseball team was named the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

They will be hosting the Fayetteville Regional this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium and joining the Razorbacks in it is SEMO, Kansas State and Louisiana Tech.

The Hogs will play SEMO on Friday at 2 p.m. to open up the Fayetteville Regional.

