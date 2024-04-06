WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players talk about the 7-4 win over Ole Miss for the series sweep

WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players talk about the 7-4 win over Ole Miss for the series sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas baseball team completed the sweep of Ole Miss on Saturday with a 7-4 win in the series finale.

The Hogs have now swept three out of four SEC opponents they have faced.

With the win, the Hogs have now won 21 straight games at home.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Nolan Souza, Brady Tygart and Gabe Gaeckle had to say after the game in the video above.

The Hogs have a big week ahead of them as they play five games, starting with a two-game mid-week series against San Jose State which starts on Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.